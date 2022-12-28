Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Perform With Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O for Another Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Home News Karan Singh December 28th, 2022 - 12:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have stirred up quite the buzz with their Hanukkah Sessions over the years and 2022 is no different. The sixth and latest installment of this year’s series is here, with the duo summoning Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O on the song, “Head Will Roll.” Check it out below:

As per tradition, the song was filmed at a secret show in Los Angeles. The above video is from a December 5 set at Largo and consisted of a total of nine songs that featured a rotating lineup of all-stars. As of now, Grohl and Kurstin have released their covers of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow, P!nk’s “Get This Party Started” with P!nk herself, 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Inara George, Janis Ian “At Seventeen” with Grohl’s daughter Violet and Beck’s “E-Pro” with Beck himself.

Yet to be officially released are their covers of Rush’s “The Spirit Of Radio” with Tenacious D, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” (re-titled “We Love L.A.”) with all the guests featured on the other songs and David Lee Roth’s version of “Just A Gigolo” also with Beck.

This marked the first time the Hanukkah Sessions series were performed for a live audience; the first two versions were put together in Kurstin’s home studio. (NME)

All profits from ticket sales were subsequently donated to the Anti-Defamation League, which is the same organization that condemned Dave Chappelle‘s controversial SNL monologue for being anti-Semitic. This is odd considering the comedian made an appearance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this year, and he was most likely handpicked by the Foo Fighters.

