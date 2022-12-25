Alt-J Performs Calming Cover Of “Everything Goes My Way”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 25th, 2022 - 1:15 PM

Alt-pop band Alt-J recently performed a cover of the band Metronomy’s song “Everything Goes My Way” at BBC Radio 6 in celebration of the station’s 20th anniversary.

Stereogum shares that the station encouraged the band to “cover a track from the last 20 years that they still love.” And so, this performance of “Everything Goes My Way” came to be.

Lead singer Joe Newman’s sultry vocals help give the performance a very aesthetically pleasing and deep sound.

Thankfully there will be more to look forward to from Alt-J, as they have recently announced a tour for 2023 in celebration of their album An Awesome Wave’s 10th anniversary. The band’s most recent album The Dream was released in February of this year.

(Photo Credit: Owen Ela)