Alt-J Announces Spring 2023 U.S Tour Dates

Friday, December 2 Alt-J announces a tour to celebrate their 10th anniversary of their Mercury Prize-winning debut album, An Awesome Wave. Earlier in the year the band celebrated their album’s anniversary with a worldwide digital concert event and exclusive new podcast series.

According to a source the band says, “It’s been such a great year promoting both The Dream and An Awesome Wave’s 10th anniversary that we have decided to extend the party into 2023. We are delighted to announce a run of AAW anniversary shows in the US in March where we will play the album in the full for the first time in America. We hope you can join us.”

The presale for tickets will began Wednesday, December 7 10am local time and ending on the 8th. General on-sale tickets begin Friday, December 9 10am local time. To sign up for early access click here.

Alt-J celebrated their 10th anniversary with a new podcast presented by music journalist and radio host Jenny Eliscu. On the podcast, ‘Things will get better’ the band talks about their early days as students and how they came together though unearthed demo recordings.

The band reminisces about the past and enjoys doing so because it shows how far they have come and gives them a chance to show gratitude. Alt-J talks about the podcast and says, “‘Things will get Better’ is a journey from the formation of the band to the release of our debut album, and features us exploring our old haunts in Leads, listening to long-lost demos and chatting to Gwil Sainsbury and our producer Charlie Andrew.”

See below for a list of tour dates. For more stories about the artist click here.

March 2023

13-Brooklyn, NY

20-Los Angeles, CA

21-Los Angeles, CA

23-Oakland, CA