Formerly Unreleased Cover Of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” By Scott Weiland Released

On Friday, October 21, Scott Weiland’s 2011 holiday album The Most Wonderful Time of the Year was reissued as a vinyl. This reiusse features the original 10 tracks, as well as four bonus cuts, including an unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Weiland’s version of the Christmas classic is a passionate rendition of the 1971 song and the first posthumous material from the late singer, who passed away in 2015. The cover was accompanied by a comforting and aesthetic lyric video that is very reminiscent of vintage post cards.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Deluxe Edition will be available in two Christmas-themed variants, red and green, with an updated album art. The other three bonus tracks are alternate versions recorded at Weiland’s own Lavish Studios: “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” (Consequence)

Stream “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” here.

Stream The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Deluxe Edition here.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Deluxe Edition track listing is as follows:

Side A

1. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

2. The Christmas Song

3. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

4. White Christmas

5. Silent Night

6. It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

7. What Child Is This?

Side B

1. Winter Wonderland

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Happy Christmas And Many More

4. O Holy Night

5. White Christmas – Lavish Studio Rehearsal

6. Winter Wonderland – Lavish Studio Rehearsal

7. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Lavish Studio Rehearsal