Scott Weiland, Slash And Robert Trujillo’s Sons Form Band Together Called Suspect208, Share First Single “Long Awaited”

The sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland have formed a band called Suspect208. The newly formed band released their first single, “Long Awaited.”

Suspect208 consists of Tye Trujillo on bass, Noah Weiland on vocals, London Hudson on drums and Niko Tsangaris on bass. Hudson is Slash’s 18 year old son. He and Tsangaris are childhood friends and previously played in a band called Classless Act which opened for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium last year. Trujillo played bass with Korn at the age of 12 and performed with his dad’s band, Suicidal Tendencies, last year. Weiland is the oldest member of the band at almost 20.

The band was announced via Hudson’s Instagram page, where he posted a picture of the four members with the caption: Me and the boys from @suspect208_ released our first single “Long Awaited”. Out everywhere now! Link in bio, check it out, we got more shit coming soon! #208shit.”

“Long Awaited” is a mid-tempo hard rock song featuring vocals that seem to have a bit of punk rock influence. Though the track is the young band’s first release, it sounds as if they’ve been playing together for years. The single alternates between a 90’s punk rock sound and a classic rock sound and features the lyrics “It’s long awaited, she’s never changing for you.”