Joss Stone Shares Holiday Fun For “What Christmas Means To Me”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 23rd, 2022 - 2:19 PM

English singer-songwriter Joss Stone shares new song and music video for her rendition of the Stevie Wonder classic “What Christmas Means To Me.” The song is featured on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, available now via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. Stone shared the video on Facebook and you can watch it below:

Directed by Bill Fishman and Seth Christian, the music video features Stone adorned in dazzling regalia performing at a beautifully aesthetic holiday party. Brimming with family joy, Stone was pregnant at the time of filming and her youngest daughter Violet was on set. Stone has since given birth to healthy baby boy named Shackleton.

When asked about the new music video, Stone said: “The video was great fun, more so because my baby girl and boy were right there with me. What a delight! And how festive. Can’t believe how lucky I am at this time in my life.” Stone calls this holiday album a dream come true. It features other Christmas classics like “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and more.

Stone has done some recent festive performances in celebration of her first Christmas album, including performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, The National Christmas Tree Lighting and even had her debut performance at The Grand Ole Opry in her hometown of Nashville on Saturday, December 10.

Stream “What Christmas Means To Me” here.

Stream Merry Christmas, Love here.