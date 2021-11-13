Joss Stone Shares Emotive New Title Track And Video “Never Forget My Love” Featuring Dave Stewart From Upcoming Album

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 13th, 2021 - 3:56 PM

British singer Joss Stone has shared an emotive new title track and music video “Never Forget My Love.” The song features Dave Stewart and is from her upcoming untitled album that will be released early in 2022.

“Never Forget My Love” is co-written by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart just like the entirety of her upcoming record. They wrote all the songs in the Bahamas and recorded all the songs in Nashville. The track is slow and sensual R&B, soul song with beautiful brass and orchestral production, and powerful vocalization from Stone. The music video sees Stone performing the song under yellow-brown mood lighting, holding an old microphone in a glittery silver dress. The track breaks down into a beautiful trumpet solo that feels like a breath of fresh air.

Stone said about working with Stewart, “Dave and I have been great friends for a very long time and we have worked together on various projects. He has this calm, quiet confidence that encourages you to tell your story. He is a breath of fresh air, very young at heart. And he always wants to lift you up.” Additionally, describing her new music, Stone mentioned, “You know – think of Dusty Springfield, Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick – those kinds of classy, timeless songs. Think long gloves and a dress.”

Dave Stewart said, “Joss and I have had many adventures around the world writing and recording and we have always enjoyed every minute. We are essentially best friends which makes it effortless. The music flows naturally between us. In the making of this album, ‘Never Forget My Love’, as usual we started off small, just the two of us writing with an acoustic guitar, but if you were to hear those simple phone recordings we are already singing and shouting out brass lines and string arrangements to each other and anyone listening would think we were crazy people. We have a secret musical language and it’s so special. I’m very proud of this album, in particular, as I think we’ve captured magic in this collection of songs recorded with amazing players and orchestral arrangements that could have been written in the sixties and that sound so familiar on first listen.”