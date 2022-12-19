St. Vincent Joins Metallica For Dynamic Live Performance In L.A

Home News Roy Lott December 19th, 2022 - 9:30 PM

Metallica was joined by St. Vincent at their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this past weekend. Vincent helped the band perform their classic song “Nothing Else Matters.” The event was also live-streamed on Paramount+. Check out the awesome moment below.

The night featured several highlights, including the live debut of Metallica’s new single “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming LP, 72 Seasons, which is set to release on April 14. They also performed acoustic covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” and UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.” San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur then guested on “All Within My Hands.”

Shortly after the release of 72, the band will be hitting the road on the M72 World Tour, which includes two back-to-back shows in each city performing a different set each night. It will kick off on April 27 in Amsterdam. Panera, Greta Van Fleet, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Mammoth WVH and Architects will be joining the band in select cities. Tickets for the shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela