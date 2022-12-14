Original Song Performed By Kevin Bacon & The Old 97’s From The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Hits Billboard Charts

Home News Roy Lott December 14th, 2022 - 10:15 PM

In anticipation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which now has a hit song that is on the Billboard charts. “Here It Is Christmastime,” performed by Kevin Bacon and the Old 97’s, debuted at No. 7 on Holiday Digital Song Sales, No. 10 on Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 27 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. It is Bacon’s first song as a solo artist to chart. He previously charted in 2014 with his band The Bacon Brothers, his folk-rock group with his brother, Michael. The group’s album 36 Cents reached No. 19 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart and No. 42 on Heatseekers Albums.

The Old 97’s also debuted their song “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is” from the special on the Billboard charts as well. The song opened at No. 4 on Holiday Digital Song Sales, No. 5 on Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 15 on Digital Song Sales. Gunn co-wrote the song, which he tweeted his excitement about it charting. “It’s a real dream come true to have co-written a charting song.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is available to stream now on Disney+. Guardians Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released next year as part of Marvel’s fourth phase of releases next year. Gunn is set to direct DC comic films and shows in the coming years. He last directed 2021’s The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena. Gunn is also eyeing making a new Superman film which will focus on the superhero’s earlier days working as a reporter in Metropolis. Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman.