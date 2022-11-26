James Gunn Releases Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Original Track By Old 97s Entitled “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 26th, 2022 - 10:44 AM

Filmmaker James Gunn has released an original song, co-written with Old 97’s, “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here),” from the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ on Friday, November 25. The song will be featured on the upcoming Special Presentation from Marvel Studios.

Gunn originally asked Old 97’s member Rhett Miller to write on the song with him, before asking Miller and his band to play a band in the special. The band dressed up as intergalactic musicians for the occasion.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also sees actor Kevin Bacon make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as himself after being name dropped in first Guardians of the Galaxy movie as a hero of Earth. Bacon is even featured on the soundtrack on a song with Old 97’s. (Comicbook)

The Special Presentation from Marvel Studios soundtrack is as follows:

“Dead By X-mas” – Hanoi Rocks

“Christmas Treat” – Julian Casablancas

“Mrs. Claus” – Little Jackie

“Just Like Christmas” – Low

“Christmastime” – The Smashing Pumpkins

“Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

“Christmas Wrapping” – The Waitresses

“Is This Christmas” – The Wombats

“I Want An Alien For Christmas” – Fountains of Wayne

“Here It Is Christmastime” – Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s

“I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” – Old 97’s

Stream “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” here.