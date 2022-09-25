Ghost Debuts Official Live Music Video For “Mary On A Cross” Following Rise In Popularity

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 25th, 2022 - 6:55 PM

Two years after its initial release in 2019, Swedish occult rock band GHOST has recently released a new live official music video for their song “Mary On A Cross” after a slowed-down version of the song with added reverb version went viral on Tiktok and became a social media phenomenon featured on hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos online. According to Blabbermouth.net, Said TikTok user used the song to highlight and showcase a short clip from the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” to commemorate and appreciate the release of the series’ recently-released fourth season. Since then, the song’s popularity has boomed, prompting millions of users to use the song as background audio for their own Tiktoks, and the band GHOST themselves to release their own official slowed-down version with added reverb to satisfy the fans’ desires.

According to Blabbermouth.net, originally released as a two-track single alongside one of their more rambunctious songs “Kiss the Go-Goat,” the song “Mary on a Cross” has just breached the Billboard Top 100 this week, with the new official release of the slowed-down reverb version of the song debuting at “No.90 on the charts with million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold.”

In commemoration of the closure of the U.S. portion of their North American national “Imperatour” traveling across the United States and Canada, Ghost has just recently released an official music video showcasing their 2022 performance of “‘Mary On A Cross” live in Tampa, Florida from the Sept. 6 concert. Under the YouTube video lies a note from GHOST:

[Message from the CLERGY]

We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end. Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend, we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support.”

With GHOST’s iconic makeup, visuals, and the smooth comfort of lead vocalist Tobias Forge’s voice, the band members were cheered on by the audience’s passionate and harmonic vocal accompaniment. This stunning video advertising both high-quality video and audio makes clear the rush of adrenaline and calm fanaticism GHOST holds dear.

As fans join the members of GHOST in the final chorus of “Mary On A Cross,” a song capable of many interpretations, many preaching the illicit sexual provocativeness of the Virgin Mary, doubling down on the perverse juxtaposition between purity and sin, GHOST creates an experience that soon becomes a memory no one will ever forget.

Check out this article for more information about GHOST’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Mary On A Cross.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz