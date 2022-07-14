deadmau5 Reunites with Skylar Grey on Epic New Song “My Heart Has Teeth” for ‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Series Soundtrack

Deadmau5

deadmau5 and Skylar Grey have reunited in collaboration for a new song, “My Heart Has Teeth” that is featured in Resident Evil (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series), out now via Milan Records. The song will be featured in the Resident Evil television show, which premiered today, July 14, on the Netflix streaming service.

“My Heart Has Teeth” is a cool, downtempo, emotionally charged song with lyrics sung by the siren-like Grey. Grey captures the tone of the song, which can best be described as “suburban dystopia”, exceptionally well, and it is a haunting tune that will stick with you. It’s the perfect song for a horror series set in a dystopic, zombie-filled future. The video description delineates the plotline for the show, which is very much in line with the mood of the song: “Year 2036 – 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

deadmau5 will be having a busy summer – a tour starting on July 15, “We Are Friends”, was recently announced back in April, and will run for fifteen dates until December 16.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi