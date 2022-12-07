Orbital Releases Time-Warping Inventive New Single “Ringa Ringa”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 7th, 2022 - 1:00 AM

The influential UK techno duo Orbital has released an inventive new single titled “Ringa Ringa.”

“Ringa Ringa” features patterned rhythms that give a time-warping feel from The Mediaeval Baebes singing “Ring O’Roses” over the music, making the song a sensation-inducing track. Orbital meant to draw forth the similarities between the classic nursery rhyme and the COVID-19 pandemic of today.

London Recordings gave a statement from the group on the single, with Paul Hartnoll saying “I’ve always liked folk music and mediaeval sounds. I had the basis of the track and I wanted to spin it off somehow.” Of The Mediaeval Baebes’ version of “Ring O’Roses,” he states “It just fitted so perfectly. It kept haunting me that it was suddenly relevant again.”

“Ringa Ringa” is from the duo’s upcoming LP Optical Delusion that they have previously dropped the lead single from called “Dirty Rat.”