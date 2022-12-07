!!! Drop Eerie New Video For “This Is Pop 2”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 7th, 2022 - 8:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Sacramento-based indie-rockers !!!, also known as chk chk chk, have shared a brand new video for their recent track “This is Pop 2.” The song comes off of the band’s ninth studio album, Let it be Blue, released on May 6 via Warp Records.

This new video for “This is Pop 2,” directed by the band’s drummer Chris Egan, features front man Nic Offer prowling throughout a cemetery and nearby buildings covered in graffiti and cars driving around. Throughout the video, the contrast between the gloomy backdrop and black and white filter with the cheery nature of the track is made apparent.

Speaking on the new music video, Nic Offer explains his thoughts about filming it: “If your dream is to shoot a video in a cemetery, sometimes u just have to do it before you end up there in the ground. Was it cold? Yes. Was it fun? Totally. Did we have to break out when we got locked in when the cemetery closed? Also yes, true story. Another one shot by our drummer. A pop/not pop homage to the sugar rush I still can’t get enough of. Starting on the German motorik beat and fast forwarding through several eras of pop, tipping the hat to XTC and others who served and ending up back in 70’s glam smashed amps and guitars. Put another dime in the jukebox baby.”

Watch the official music video for “This is Pop 2” via YouTube below.

“This is Pop 2” is the third music video !!! have released off of the new album, following the band’s videos for “Storm Around The World” and “Here’s What I Need to Know.” Let it be Blue follows the band’s previous EP, 2020’s Certified Heavy Katz.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat