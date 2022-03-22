!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Share Mesmerizing New Single “Here’s What I Need To Know”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 8:05 PM

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) have released a new single from their album Let It Be Blue. “Here’s What I Need To Know” follows the previously-released “Storm Around the World.”

The new track details the feeling of losing a friendship, whether it be due to drifting apart or a realization of who that person is. Moreover, the group sings about the difficulties of moving forward from a terminated friendship. They’re willing to do anything – even change themselves – to fix this friendship, even if they weren’t the problem in the first place.

“Can you tell me what to change so it’s not over?,” they sing.

The beginning of the song builds up through slow vocals and layers of percussion. Next, listeners are hit with techno beats that provide some sort of release in tension from the beginning of the song. By the latter half of the song, listeners are bombarded with the funky beats, with the track repeating itself: “Here’s what I need to know,” layered with “so it’s not over?”

Of the song, the band says, “‘Here’s What I Need To Know’ is a song about the moment when you know a relationship is finished- either because you’re over it, or you realize the other person is. It’s about how all the details of those moments, like an Aaliyah song on the radio or watching snowfall through a window, become imprinted in your memory as well.”

The black and white music video largely takes place in an accelerating car, and ends after going through a tunnel.

!!! announced their upcoming album in February, with the release of “Storm Around the World” featuring Maria Uzor. The 11-track album will be released May 6 through Warp Records.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat