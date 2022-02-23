!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Announce New Album Let It Be Blue For May 2022 Release, Share New Track “Storm Around The World”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 23rd, 2022 - 11:30 PM

The Sacramento-based rock band !!! (chk chk chk) has announced their ninth studio album. The project, titled Let it Be Blue, is set to release on May 6 through Warp Records. In promotion of the upcoming project, !!! have released a new single titled “Storm Around The World,” featuring Maria Uzor, along with an official visualizer for the track.

The group’s new single starts off slow, first showing off only the vocals of Rafael Cohen along with a slow drum beat and droning background synth. The song starts to quickly pick up speed, providing an eccentric but hypnotizing combination of different sounds and instruments along with guest singer Maria Uzor of Sink Ya Teeth’s vocals. A press release from the group described the song’s intended feeling as a ” night bus conversation between Uzor and Cohen.” Watch the official visualizer for “Storm Around The World” via YouTube below.

!!!’s upcoming album intends to be a computer-based album that does not sound like a computer-based album. A statement from the group describes the album’s sound, stating that “On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements– sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly– and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked. The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album…” See the album art and tracklist for the upcoming project below.

Let It Be Blue Tracklist

1. Normal People

2. A Little Bit (More)

3. Storm Around The World (feat. Maria Uzor)

4. Un Puente (feat. Angelica Garcia)

5. Here’s What I Need To Know

6. Panama Canal (feat. Meah Pace)

7. Man On The Moon (feat. Meah Pace)

8. Let It Be Blue

9. It’s Grey, It’s Grey (It’s Grey)

10. Crazy Talk

11. This Is Pop 2

Previously, !!! has released covers of “Fast Car” by Tracey Chapman and “Man on the Moon” by R.E.M. Let it be Blue will follow the release of !!!’s 2020 EP, Certified Heavy Kats.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat