Drive-By Truckers Announces Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Today the band Drive-By Truckers have announced plans for a US spring tour. Headline dates get underway March 9, 2023, at Indianapolis’s The Vogue and then travel through mid-May.

The highlights include the band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration at Athens, GA’s 40 Watt , as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel.

Joining Drive-By Truckers on the tour are musicians Margo Cilker, Model Citizen, Camp Amped & Mercyland, Wednesday, Lydia Loveless and Tyler Childers.

Tickets for all announced dates go on sale this Friday. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.drivebytruckers.com/shows.

The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers’s acclaimed 14 studio album Welcome 2 Club XIII which is available everywhere now by ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Also the album includes the recently released singles “The Driver,” “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and the album’s swinging centerpiece, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

“Recorded quickly and with little fuss, Welcome 2 Club XIII sounds raw and weary, as if the past couple of years aren’t the only thing that’s weighed on the band; the decades have, too…But they never sound defeated. They’re still in for the long haul.” said Ultimate Classic Rock

SPRING TOUR 2023 Dates

3/9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue #

3/10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall #

3/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

3/12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #

3/14 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre #

3/15 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club #

3/17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

3/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

3/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

3/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly #

3/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #

3/24 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre #

3/25 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater #

3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #

3/29 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt †

3/30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt %

3/31 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt ^

4/1 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

4/20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $

4/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

4/22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $

4/23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

4/25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

4/26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

4/28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $

4/29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

4/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

5/2 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Stu

5/4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5/5– New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5/8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

5/9 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

5/11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

8/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * – SOLD OUT

# – w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday

$ w/Lydia Loveless

* w/ Tyler Childers