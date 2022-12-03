Secret Machines Release New Single “You Want It Worse”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 3rd, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Rock band Secret Machines released their latest single “You Want It Worse.” The new song is set to be featured on the band’s upcoming album, The Moth, The Lizard and the Secret Machines, set to be released on Friday, February 17, the band’s first release since 2020’s Awake in the Brain Chamber.

“You Want It Worse” follows the release of “There’s No Starting Over.” When asked about the latest single, Secret Machines member Brandon Curtis said: “‘You Want It Worse’ was the one of the first pieces of music that came together as a ’song’. The fire-alarm guitars, the shit-faced Vince Guaraldi piano, and the stamping-plant drums fell into place with a naturalness that ultimately magnetized the vocal part into this unstable alloy that sort of melts in-between the cracks and craters of the rest of the production… Reminds me of the futility of wishing things could be different than they are.”

The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines will be preceded by a number of singles, coming in the next few months.

The Moth, The Lizard and the Secret Machines track list is as follows:

1. There’s No Starting Over

2. I Think It’s Light Outside

3. You Want It Worse

4. Even Out The Overflow

5. Last One Out

6. The Answer

7. Crucifixion Time

8. Run Out The Silver Light

9. The Finalizer

Stream “You Want It Worse” here.

Pre-order The Moth, The Lizard and the Secret Machines here.