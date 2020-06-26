Secret Machines Announce New Album In 12 Years Awake in the Brain Chamber for August 2020 Release

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 26th, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Secret Machines is getting ready to release its first album since 2008. Awake in the Brain Chamber, the group’s fourth album, is scheduled to be released Aug. 21 under TSM Recordings, the group announced Friday.

To celebrate the album announcement, the group shared the album’s lead single, “Talos’ Corpse.”



The album is a symbol of rebirth for the group, which had been on hiatus since 2010. The album and the stories it tells take on different meanings and went through several transformations. During the hiatus, each of the individual members got married and had children. They also went through tragedy.

Benjamin Curtis, the group’s former guitarist and brother of lead vocalist Brandon Curtis, died in 2013 after a battle with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. He was 35. Benjamin left the group to form School of Seven Bells, but his influence lives on in Secret Machine’s upcoming album.

“I began writing these songs at a time I remember feeling alone and lost, and I think the songs have that in their DNA,” Brandon said in a statement. “I started sharing early versions with Benjamin who gave me notes as well as encouragement. I am sure that without his influence this album would never have seen the light of day.”

Brandon recorded and produced tracks and recorded demos between 2011 and 2012. After Benjamin’s diagnosis and death, the album took a new direction.

“While reworking the tracks, Josh [Garza] and I were careful to retain whatever influence Benjamin had as a sort of living tribute to him,” Brandon said in a statement. “I know that Josh and I both feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity to work with him again, albeit posthumously. I know we are both very proud to present this as the first Secret Machines music in over a decade.”

Album Track List:

1. “3, 4, 5, Let’s Stay Alive”

2. “Dreaming Is Alright”

3. “Talos’ Corpse”

4. “Everything’s Under”

5. “Everything Starts”

6. “Angel Come”

7. “A New Disaster”

8. “So Far Down”