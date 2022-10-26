Secret Machines Announce New Album The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines For February 2023 Release, Share Lead Single “There’s No Starting Over”

Home News Roy Lott October 26th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Secret Machines has announced a brand new LP, The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines, set to be released on February 17. They have also shared the record’s lead single, “There’s No Starting Over.” Check it out below.

Frontman Brandon Curtis spoke about the LP and song. “This record is the result of an unconventional approach, our writing and recording techniques were all about recording the moments as they occurred, with minimal edits and no self censorship. Our plan was to catch ideas as purely as they could be captured. The stream of consciousness approach resulted in material that we later knitted together into song form. This song represents a slice of that process.”

The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines follows their 2020 album Awake in the Brain Chamber, their first in over 12 years. Earlier this year, Secret Machines released a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott of Slowdive. double EP featuring a reissue of their Dreaming of Dreaming EP and an EP of new content entitled Day 21. The new release includes their recently released singles “Day 21” and “Dreaming of Dreaming (Mavrogeorgis and Sclavunos version)” It was recorded and engineered by Jim Sclavunos, the drummer for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines Tracklist:

01. There’s No Starting Over

02. I Think It’s Light Outside

03. You Want It Worse

04. Even Out The Overflow

05. Last One Out

06. The Answer

07. Crucifixion Time

08. Run Out The Silver Light

09. The Finalizer