alt-J Unveil Soothing New Song And Animated Video For “Get Better”

Alt-j has unleashed their latest single “Get Better” from their highly anticipated new album The Dream, set to be released February 11, 2022, via Canvasback / Infectious Music. “Get Back” is an acoustic one with Joel Newman on guitar while Gus Unger-Hamilton joins in with vocals and subtle piano. “I felt nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better,” Newman said in a press statement. “The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe — or I hope — that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”

The track also gets the video treatment, made by pixel artist Stefanie Grunwald. Check it out below.

Fans can also enter a charity auction to win a Larrivee P-05 guitar, similar to the one Newman used to record the song and write much of The Dream and inscribed with the track’s lyrics. Proceeds benefit Plan International, a charity focused on creating lasting equality for girls and protection for the rights of children in over 50 countries. Enter here.

“Get Better” follows the lead single “U&ME,” released earlier this year. Alt-J will support the album on a spring 2022 tour with Portugal. the Man, Sir Chloe, and Cherry Glazerr. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela