The Offspring Announce Plans To Record New Album In January 2023

Roy Lott December 1st, 2022 - 12:43 AM

The Offspring are officially heading back into the studio to record their new album next year. The band’s leading man Bryan “Dexter” Holland spoke with the Times Colonist confirming that the band is planning to head into the studio in January with longtime producer Bob Rock to begin recording a new album, which will be released sometime next year.

“In a funny way, I think the [pandemic] break really energized us,” Holland told Times Colonist. “It gave us time to let us finish the last record, and we got the band real tight. We’ve decided to keep on going, so when we’re in-between tours, we’re working on new material.” Rock was the producer behind the band’s last three albums, 2008’s “Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace”, “Days Go By” and “Let The Bad Times Roll.”

In September, Holland hinted at the new album in an interview with Bazil’s 5 Notes. He noted that fans may also see a new song from the album next year as well. So we’re working on a new album, so there might be another single off [Let The Bad Times Roll] or hopefully a new single off a new album coming in the new year.”

The band was recently announced to play the second annual When We Were Young Festival next year in Las Vegas, NV. Green Day and Blink-182 will headline the sold-out festival, taking place on October 21, 2023.