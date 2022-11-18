††† (Crosses) Unveil Eerie New Song & Video “Sensation”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 18th, 2022 - 5:26 PM

The Los Angeles-based alternative rock outfit ††† (Crosses), consisting of the alternative metal titans Deftones’ Chino Moreno alongside multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, have shared a brand new song entitled “Sensation,” along with an accompanying music video. The single comes off of the band’s upcoming album, PERMANENT.RADIANT, scheduled to arrive on December 9 through Warner Records.

The new single kicks off with an eerie alarm-like guitar sound that lays the groundwork for Moreno’s vocals and a building drum beat. The track eventually explodes into a cloudy and dreamlike chorus, supported by a ferocious but simple guitar riff. The track continues to alternate between its eerie verses and its cathartic and spacey choruses.

The haunting video for “Sensation” stars a woman, played by actress Thais Molon, seemingly confused and traumatized following a car crash. As the video goes on, she recalls driving along a road before seeing herself on the sidewalk. The disorienting red-lit video pans between the woman’s perspective and the duo of Moreno and Lopez. Watch the official music video for “Sensation” via YouTube below.

“Sensation,” the opening track off of PERMANENT.RADIANT, follows previous singles “Vivien” and “Protection.” Deftones, the main band of Chino Moreno, recently held their Dia De Los Deftones event in November, joined by a lineup including Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram and more.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna