WAEVE Share New Song “Kill Me Again”

In anticipation of their debut album’s February release, Blur’s Graham Coxon and the Pipettes’ Rose Elinor Dougall, a duo collectively known as the WAEVE, have shared a fourth single off their upcoming album entitled “Kill Me Again.” Much like the WAEVE’s other released tracks, “Something Pretty,” “Can I Call You,” and “Drowning,” the WAEVE’s latest track follows along a similar vein in its depiction of romantic relationships. The song delves into the toxicity of a relationship that overconsumes and drains each partner into abandoning their capacity for self-protection but are so enamored with the other that they do so willingly and continue to fight for their love and their lives just so the pair can continue to envelop themselves within that relational addiction. The duo goes on to explain that the song “Kill Me Again” “explores the feeling of non-being or the sensation of shape-shifting during intense pleasure, the battle of light to exist within the universe as it becomes increasingly influenced by dark forces…It’s a celebration of sexual agency and the power generated by the physical merging of entities, the power that brings into being and how it will overcome evil….”

According to Rachel Brodsky of Stereo Gum, the track features “atonal saxophone accents from Coxon” while the pair continually “trade verses over a steady, mid-tempo beat and shadowy synths. ‘It’s not in the words you’re singing/ It’s not in the things you do/ We fight for our lives/ Beneath the silent moon.’”(Stereo Gum).

In addition to the audio release of “Kill Me Again,” the WAEVE have released an official video for their single. Within this video, the members can be seen alternating between playing their instruments and writhing in disarray as the distorted visuals portray the implied descent into madness associated with the continual shifting of bodies that was mentioned before, which is mirrored in the abrupt shifting and consequential blurred camerawork.

Check out the official video for “Kill Me Again” below.

Furthermore, since Graham Coxon left Blur and decided to pursue a solo career, Blur will go on to perform at the 2023 Primavera Sound next year with artists such as Depeche Mode and Kendrick Lamar.