Soulfly Share Animated Music Video For “Filth Upon Filth”

Metal trailblazer Soulfly have releases an animated music video for their new single “Filth Upon Filth.” The song is the band’s third single and the video for the song was created by Costin Chioreanu. The song will be apart of Soulfly’s upcoming album Totem, set to be released August 5 via Nuclear Blast.

“Filth Upon Filth” begins with an explosive guitar riff and drum line and is soon overlapped by a second riff. The video begins in a forest filled with haunting looking trees and slowly transitions to intense imagery overlapping with the powerful guitar. The lyrics belted from vocalist and guitarist Max Calavera are menacing and paired with Zyon Calavera’s killer drum’s, the song brings forth a pace that makes one want to run through a wall head first.

SOULFLY’s Max Cavalera comments, “‘Filth Upon Filth’ was the first track unleashed to the Tribe last year. Costin has created an amazing, savage rendition of the song! This is a song made by a Headbanger, for Headbangers!” A song made by a headbanger, for headbangers is a very accurate way to describe the riffs put forth by Cavalera.

The animation brought forth by Costin is second to none with beautiful images overlapping and constantly changing like a kaleidoscope over the course of the video. The song breaks into multiple well orchestrated guitar solos through the second half of the video with Calvera’s guitar wailing over the original riff.

“Totem is a celebration of the spiritual nature,” producer Max Rizk said. “It was a 2-year journey writing with Zyon. This album is about all the joy, the fun, and the anger in Metal.”