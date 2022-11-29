mxdwn Music

Phoebe Bridgers Covers The 1975’s Song “Milk” At The 1975’s Los Angeles Show

November 29th, 2022 - 7:47 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Last Night at 1975’s performance in Los Angeles artist Phoebe Bridgers took the stage and performed her cover of 1975’s song “Milk”  which is an older song that originally appeared as a hidden track on  1975’s 2012 EP Sex before being released as a single in 2017. The tune fits Bridgers  because she is a fan of 1975  and has appeared on a couple of their tunes.

Bridgers’s cover of “Milk” is elegant due to how her bittersweet voice and guitar playing brings a harmonic vibe and Bridgers’s talent captures the audiences minds because most of them are happily singing along while filming the performance.

This is not the first time both Bridgers and 1975 have made onstage appearances because this past July 1975 lead singer Matt Healy took the stage during Bridgers’s London concert and performed a cover of her 2020 smash hit “I Know This Is The End.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Comments
