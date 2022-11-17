Phoebe Bridgers Gives Beautiful Rendition of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 12:10 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today artist Phoebe Bridgers released a cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” which is an addition to Bridgers’s Christmas song catalog. Proceeds from the track will be going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center which is one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.

Also The Center is the world’s largest LGBT nonprofit which assists tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people every month with vital and life-saving services, including youth and senior housing, legal assistance and affirming, life-saving healthcare.

“So Much Wine” is produced by Bridgers’s along with longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg, Paul Mescal – as well as vocals, violin and whistling by Andrew Bird.

The Christmas cover has become an annual tradition for Bridgers. She has previously shared covers of Tom Waits “Day After Tomorrow,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel “‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, with all proceeds going to organizations doing essential community work.

Bridgers is currently winding down her Punisher global tour – with shows upcoming in Mexico, New Zealand and Australia. She’ll join Taylor Swift on some stadium dates in Spring 2023.