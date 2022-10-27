Municipal Waste Announces Co-Headlining Winter 2022 Tour Dates With High On Fire

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Following a summer of toxic insanity on the road in support of their thrash-masterpiece Electrified Brain, Richmond’s hard-charging, metal maniacs Municipal Waste will make their return late fall for a co-headline tour with the almighty High On Fire and support from Gel and The Early Moods. The tour will begin December 1st in Hampton Beach, NH and will wrap up on December 11th in Tampa, FL. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00am local time.

“Beyond excited about this one. What a killer way for us to end such an amazing year for Municipal Waste. Every band on this bill kills live and I can’t stress enough that folks should get there early to see every band. You won’t regret it.“ said vocalist Tony Foresta

Municipal Waste Tour Dates

Dec 1 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Dec 2 – Brattleboro, VT – The Stone Church

Dec 3 – Hartford, CT – The Webster Theater

Dec 4 – Patchogue, NY – 89 North

Dec 6 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independants

Dec 7 – Mechanicsville, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

Dec 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

Dec 9 – Greenville, NC – The State Theatre

Dec 10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Dec 11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road with Such great riff masters like High on Fire. Matt will be in the Hall of Fame of heaviest song writers for sure! And I am happy to have the chance to see Early Moods tear it up again with their amazing brand of classic Sabbath/Candlemass doom stylings. Absolutely a band that cannot be missed!” said bassist Phill Hall