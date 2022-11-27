The Hu Is First Rock Or Metal Act To Receive UNESCO ‘Artist For Peace’ Title

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 27th, 2022 - 7:02 PM

The Hu, a Mongolian folk-rock act “most notable for combining rock and metal styles with traditional Mongolian folk sounds like Khöömei (throat singing), the tsuur flute and the Morin Khuur (horse-headed fiddle),” has just been awarded the “Artist For Peace” title by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at a special ceremony in Paris at UNESCO’s headquarters on November 25, making the Hu the first rock or metal act to receive this prestigious honor. In exchange for this award, “The HU will help raise awareness of UNESCO’s platform and promote its values and objectives at upcoming events, all in the name of making positive change, much like the band does through their music” (Loudwire).

According to Selena Fragassi of Loudwire, “Band leader Gala said of the honor, ‘Mongolians have the utmost respect for our history, culture and the language that was left to us from thousands of years ago from our elders and ancestors. … The HU’s goal and purpose are first and foremost to perform a unique genre of music that gives strength and power upon every listen. Secondly, it is to show the world Mongolia’s nomadic and environmentally aware livelihood that has been passed down from previous generations and to inspire others to live minimalistic lives and enjoy life to its fullest.’” The director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, remarked on how the band’s meticulous dedication to safeguarding their cultural heritage and promoting the sanctity of preserving cultural diversity through music proved why the band deserved this acknowledgment: “These are qualities which resonate with UNESCO’s values and work” (Loudwire).

After the ceremony, the band shared some backstage moments on Facebook with the caption: “Thank you so much for our amazing fans – The HU family for this incredible day! Your recognition and support helped us bring Hunnu Rock to the world stage. We will continue to bring extraordinary music and show our gratitude through our talent. You are truly magnificent people!”

This award follows the September release of The Hu’s Rumble of Thunder album and the two-part release of the videos for the singles “Black Thunder” and “Black Thunder Part 2.”