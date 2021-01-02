Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Acoustic Cover Of Radiohead’s “Creep” For His Pet Goats

Home News Krista Marple January 2nd, 2021 - 2:16 PM

Kevin Bacon isn’t only known for being an iconic actor. In fact, to his pet goats, he’s a well-rounded superstar. The actor took to his Instagram to share him performing a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” for his baby goats.

“The goats wanted me to play this, I don’t really think it’s appropriate,” said Bacon at the beginning of the clip. The Footloose actor covered the song with his baby goats surrounding him as he played an acoustic guitar and sung the iconic hit. While the song was short-lived, Bacon nailed his rendition out of the park with his smooth vocals.

Bacon began the #GoatSongs series back in September when he posted an introduction video of the series with him playing an instrumental song. As he played, his goats surrounded him. Since then, the actor has posted several videos where the goats join him as he plays. Bacon has covered songs like “What’s Up” by Four Non Blondes, “Don’t Worry Baby” by The Beach Boys and Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You.”

According to Consequence of Sound, Bacon has been creating music with his brother Michael since 1995 as The Bacon Brothers. The Way We Love, their tenth studio album, was just released this past summer.