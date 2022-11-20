Rhett Miller Unveils Vintage New Video For “Go Through You”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 20th, 2022 - 8:40 PM

The Old 97s’ Rhett Miller has just unveiled a vintage new video for his single “Go Through You” from his latest album, The Misfit, which was released earlier this year in September via ATO Records.

The song follows Rhett Miller’s inner emotions during a romantic relationship as he views his significant other worthy of granting him entrance to heaven. He sings, “It isn’t easy lovin’ you/But it’s something that I gotta do/I’ve thought so much of moving on/But what would I do once I’m gone?/ They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger/ I no longer find that to be true/If I’m gonna get to Heaven/ I’m gonna have to go through you.”

When discussing the inspiration behind the creation of his official video for “Go Through You,” Miller cited the visionary genius of three young filmmakers for getting them started. “Asking around various artists and friends in my adopted hometown of New Paltz, NY, I discovered these three young filmmakers James Hyland, Myles Flusser and Alex Young. Their vision for the video was so extravagant and ambitious I thought that there was no way they could pull it off. And then they did! What they came up with feels to me like a beautiful love letter to New York’s Hudson Valley. After working with these three young artists, I feel like the future is in good hands,” Miller explains.

Watch the video below.

Here is an album review of Rhett Miller’s latest album, The Misfit, the artist’s seventh record so far.