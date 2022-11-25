The Pharcyde Debut New Track “My Man”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 25th, 2022 - 2:51 PM

pharcyde-roxy-20th-anniversary

On Thursday, November 24, 90’s hip-hop legends The Pharcyde release a new song, “My Man,” their first music in 30 years. Much like the Sex Pistols, The Pharcyde collapsed on itself shortly after forming and haven’t been to the studio together since, until now.

“My Man” has been released exactly 30 years after the bands debut classic Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde, released on November 24, 1992. Like their other songs, “My Man” is riddled with psychedelic creativity and features verses from J Swift, SlimKid3 and Fatlip.

The instrumental of “My Man” was actually from the original studio sessions for Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde and was intended to be the final song on the LP. The title is even included on the album’s track list, which puzzled fans for decades. We finally have the extended ending to this cult classic exactly 30 years later.

Stream “My Man” here.

Stream “My Man” instrumental here.