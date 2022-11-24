Story Of The Year Shares Energizing New Song “Take The Ride”

Hard rock band Story Of The Year have shared their newest single “Take The Ride”which is out now via SharpTone Records. The band brings their trademark energy to the tune and completes it with an undeniably catchy danceable rhythm and vocals, to leave both diehard fans and new listeners hitting repeat.

“In the end, ‘Take the Ride’ is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting . The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it’s internal.” said guitarist Ryan Philips

Story Of The Year have recently announced their upcoming 6 studio album Tear Me To Pieces which will be out on March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger – all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles “Real Life” and “Tear Me To Pieces”.

“I think this album will be a defining moment in our career. When our fans hear it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, shit, these dudes are ready to go!’ This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I’d be texting everyone in my band about it.” said Phillips