Story Of The Year Announce New Album Tear Me To Pieces For March 2023 Release, Share Title Track & Video

The St. Louis-based rock outfit Story of the Year has officially announced a new album entitled Tear Me To Pieces. The project is set to drop next year on March 10 via SharpTone Records. To commemorate the announcement, the band has decided to drop the project’s title track, “Tear Me To Pieces,” along with an accompanying music video.

A press release from the band has teased the upcoming project as dealing with themes ranging from heartache, desperation, motivation, pain loss and anger, all of which are key elements of the album’s story. The band’s guitarist, Ryan Philips, has explained that be believes the album “will be a defining moment in our career,” predicting that “When our fans hear it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, shit, these dudes are ready to go!’ This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I’d be texting everyone in my band about it.” See the album art and tracklisting for the new project below.

Tear Me To Pieces Tracklist

1. Tear Me To Pieces

2. Real Life

3. Afterglow

4. Dead And Gone

5. War

6. Can’t Save You

7. 2005

8. Sorry About Me

9. Take The Ride

10. Knives Out

11. Use Me

The band intends the release of title track “Tear Me To Pieces” to set the tone for the rest of the project, offering a sound that is as hard hitting, passionate and catchy as the rest of the project will be. In fact, Phillips has argued that the new title-track is perhaps one of the band’s most important and definitive songs: “Perhaps more than any song on the record, ‘Tear Me to Pieces’ checks all of the boxes in regards to what best defines Story Of The Year – anthemic pop choruses balanced with guttural screams, high energy punk rock inspired drums, dark-ish lyrics, and aggressive guitar riffs. This one song runs the gamut.”

Story of the Year’s vocalist Dan Marsala adds that the new single “fully represents the lyrical and musical vibe of the entire album,” explaining that “That’s why we chose it to be the opening track and album title as well. ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ puts you in the right mindset to hear the best record Story Of The Year has recorded in a long time.” Watch the official music video for “Tear Me To Pieces” via YouTube below.

Story Of The Year have recently performed at the Kraken Music Festival, playing alongside such acts as The Used and Less Than Jake. Tear Me To Pieces will be the band’s second album since they regrouped in 2013, following 2017’s Wolves.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela