Front Line Assembly Announces 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Tactical Neural Implant

The Canadian electro-industrial legends Front Line Assembly have announced a brand new reissue of their classic album Tactical Neural Implant. The reissue intends to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the project, originally released in 1992 via Third Mind Records.

This latest reissue will see the first wax-pressing of the album since the year of its release. Tactical Neural Implant was the band’s sixth studio album, and has largely been regarded by fans as one of their strongest releases.

Greg Reely, the original producer of the project, has also returned offer a full remaster of each track for the new edition. Fans who buy the new WAX TRAX-pressed reissue will be able to hear these classic 90’s tracks in a new and improved light. See the full tracklist for the album below.

According to a press release from WAX TRAX, Tactical Neural Implant will be available in multiple variants, intended to give dedicated vinyl collectors many options for purchasing the record. Tactical Neural Implant is available at the WAX TRAX website here.

Tactical Neural Implant Tracklist

1. Final Impact 6:02

2. The Blade 5:53

3. Mindphaser 5:04

4. Remorse 5:44

5. Bio-Mechanic 5:26

6. Outcast 5:22

7. Gun 6:19

8. Lifeline 5:07

In 2021, Front Line Assembly released their latest album, Mechanical Soul, later releasing a music video for their track “Alone.”