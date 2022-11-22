Bob Dylan’s Publisher Admits to Fans Who Bought $600 ‘Hand-Signed’ Books Weren’t Signed by Bob Dylan

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 11:25 AM

Today pitchfork.com has reported that Bob Dylan‘s publisher Simon & Schuster have admitted that they have supposedly gave out hand-signed copies of Bob Dylan’s book The Philosophy of Modern Song that contained replica autographs. Also the publishing company have sent out authenticity certificates with the limited-edition. Simon & Schuster have admitted on last Sunday Dylan did not signed the $599 books.

According to Variety the books started to arrive last week to those who ordered them and it has been noted that several online detectives have identified what they believe have to be 17 variations of Dylan’s autograph which were recreated by using an automated signing machine, or autopen. At first the publishing company refused refunds, but now Simon & Schuster have said the buyers can be refunded and can keep their copies of the books at no cost.

In a statement on Twitter Simon & Schuster apologized for the mishap and offered a solution to those who bought the book.

“To those who purchased the ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ limited edition, we want to apologize. As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form.” said Simon & Schuster.

Before last Sunday, the publisher’s president-CEO Jonathan Karp, signed letters which stated, “You hold in your hands something very special, one of just 900 copies available in the U.S This letter is confirmation that the copy of the book you hold in your hand has been hand-signed by Bob Dylan.”