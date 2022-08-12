Bob Dylan’s Lawyers Call For “Monetary Sanctions” Against Legal Team Of Sexual Assault Accuser

Home News Federico Cardenas August 12th, 2022 - 10:12 PM

Late last month, the lawsuit accusing the eminent singer-songwriter Bob Dylan of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 1965 was dropped on request of the accuser. Now, Consequence of Sound has reported that Bob Dylan’s team has demanded “monetary sanctions” against the legal team that filed the original suit.

After the suit was filed, it quickly attracted attention from biographers who closely studied Dylan’s career and lifetime, who argued that the timeline presented by the accuser was impossible. Dylan himself went on to emphatically deny the claims made in the suit, decrying them as “false, malicious, reckless and defamatory.”

On July 28, the accuser herself, who went by the alias J.C., asked the judge to dismiss the case, shortly after allegedly dismissing both of her lawyers. The judge for the case dismissed it with prejudice, preventing it from ever being refiled.

This dismissal emboldened Dylan’s team, who went on to accuse J.C.’s lawyers, Daniel Isaacs and Peter Gleason, of “brazen” misconduct and “systematic discovery violations.”

Consequence quotes the musician’s team as explaining that “Mr. Isaacs and Mr. Gleason should not have brought this action — accusing defendant of a heinous crime — if they did not intend to responsibly litigate it… It is more than appropriate to hold them accountable.”

Dylan’s team has not yet publicly demanded a specific monetary amount, but some have speculated that Dylan will ask the attorneys to pay his legal fees.