Tom Petty’s Estate Calls Out Kari Lake For Alleged Illegal Use Of “Won’t Back Down”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 18th, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Tom Petty’s estate is going after Trump-endorsed candidate, Kari Lake, for illegal use of the late songwriter’s song Won’t Back Down. Lake has been fighting the election process, being because she lost. According to source, “her team placed the song into a commercial insinuating that she’s not done yet. And that drew the ire of Petty’s team.”

A tweet posted by the official Petty’s account stated, “The Tom Petty Estate and partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song I Won’t Back Down was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lakes’s failed campaign.”

They go on to explain how they will be exploring all legal options to stop the unauthorized use and misappropriations of Petty’s song. They thank the fans for being the matter to their attention and for protecting Petty’s legacy.

Lake has not publicly responded to the statement sent out by Petty’s team.

This is not the first time the estate has gone after someone for illegally using one of Petty’s songs. According to source, “In 2020, the estate also went after Trump for the unauthorized use of the same song in his re-election bid.”

There have been other times when rockers ban politician from using their songs without permission, this occurrence adds onto the list. Rockers such has Foo Fighters, Heart, Twisted Sister and many others.

There is however no official word on what Petty’s team might do, speaking legal action. For now, the team waits for a response from Lake.

For more stories about the artist click here.