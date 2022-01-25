Failure Share Venue List For Forthcoming Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Jamie Reddy January 25th, 2022 - 11:02 PM

Failure has announced their upcoming Summer 2022 Tour and tickets are on sale now, which will be in support of their recent release, Wild Type Droid, which was met with critical acclaim. “To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure,” Ken Andrews states on the album’s content. The tour is heavy in June and will finish in early July, starting in San Diego and finishing in Los Angeles. Each date will open with a preview of the upcoming Failure documentary. See the tour dates below.

Failure – 2022 North American tour dates:

June 2 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

June 3 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar

June 5 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

June 8 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 9 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

June 10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

June 11 St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

June 12 Dallas, TX @ Trees

June 14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

June 15 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

June 16 New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

June 18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

June 19 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

June 21 Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

June 22 Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

June 23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 24 New York, NY @ Warsaw

June 25 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

June 26 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

June 28 Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

July 1 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 2 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

July 5 Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

July 6 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 8 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

Photo Credit: Marv Watson