Failure Share Venue List For Forthcoming Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Failure has announced their upcoming Summer 2022 Tour and tickets are on sale now, which will be in support of their recent release, Wild Type Droid, which was met with critical acclaim. “To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure,” Ken Andrews states on the album’s content. The tour is heavy in June and will finish in early July, starting in San Diego and finishing in Los Angeles. Each date will open with a preview of the upcoming Failure documentary. See the tour dates below.
Failure – 2022 North American tour dates:
June 2 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
June 3 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
June 4 Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar
June 5 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
June 7 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
June 8 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
June 9 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
June 10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
June 11 St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
June 12 Dallas, TX @ Trees
June 14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
June 15 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
June 16 New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues
June 17 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
June 18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
June 19 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
June 21 Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
June 22 Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
June 23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
June 24 New York, NY @ Warsaw
June 25 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
June 26 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
June 28 Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 30 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
July 1 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
July 2 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
July 5 Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
July 6 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
July 7 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
July 8 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
Photo Credit: Marv Watson