Dropkick Murphys Debut Anthemic New Song & Video “All You Fonies”

Home News Karan Singh September 14th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Just a few weeks before the release of Dropkick Murphys’ unique collaboration with late folk icon Woodie Guthrie, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, the Celtic punk band from Massachusetts has released the new single and video, “All You Fonies.” Its cinematic video was shot at the historic Roman amphitheater Les Arènes de Nîmes while Dropkick Murphys were on tour in France earlier this year. Check it out below:

This union anthem takes the group back to their roots and their connection with Woody Guthrie, whose ode to the National Maritime Union (NMU) preaches the strength in numbers and the power of solidarity:

“For me to try to change this whole big mess around by myself / I wouldn’t last longer than a snowball in hell / But there’s a hundred thousand of me now, and we fought like hell to get here / So you fight like hell to keep what we shed blood to earn.”

Meanwhile, Dropkick Murphys have announced the support lineup for their return to Europe in early 2023 for a month-long tour. They will be joined by very special guests Pennywise, plus openers the Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern. The tour kicks off on January 13 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and includes a January 14 show in Dublin, Ireland, with Dublin’s own acoustic rockers the Scratch. Pennywise joins the tour January 16 in Newcastle, England and continues through the end of the run in Mannheim, Germany on February 18.

This Machine Still Kills Fascists will be released on September 30.

