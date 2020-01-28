James Murphy and 2MANYDJS Announce April 2020 Despacio Show in New York City

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 9:16 PM

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy will be teaming up with David and Stephen Dewaele, of the electronic rock act Soulwax and the DJ outfit 2manydjs have announced an April 2020 show titled Despacio in New York City. The group will also perform at Sonar in Barcelona this year alongside acts such as Princess Nokia and The Chemical Brothers.

Murphy and the Dewaele brothers have been performing as the dance club Despacio since at least 2018, when they held a limited run of shows. These sets are deigned as unique sonic experiences, and the group will be accompanied by a monolithic custom built 50,000 watt McIntosh sound system.

LCD Soundsystem was originally a solo project headed by Murphy in the early 2000s, however his friends would later join with him on several recordings and live shows, where they make up the backing band. The group went on a brief hiatus after the release of This Is Happening, although they reunited a few years later. The band released the Electric Lady Live Sessions in 2018, which saw the band record a live album in the studio made famous by artists such as Jimi Hendrix.

Soulwax have molded their sounds throughout the decades, beginning as an alternative rock act before transitioning into a role as a dance punk and electronic rock act during their later years. The band debuted the album Essential back in 2018. As 2manydjs the band forego their live sets and DJ, however they are known for their eclectic mixes which sample clips from many different genres of music.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna