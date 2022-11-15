Ticketmaster Addresses Unprecedented Demand For Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 15th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

Ticketmaster faced numerous technical difficulties this morning in response to the unprecedented demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming 2023 ERAS tour, which went on Verified Fan Presale at 10 am local time. Upon entering the queue to purchase tickets on the website, many fans were blocked from checking out due to a multitude of site crashes, loading timeouts, and/or an inexplicable removal of fans to the end of the queue once they became the first person in line.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Ticketmaster called the demand for them “historically unprecedented” (although it’s really not so surprising that tickets for Taylor’s first tour since 2018, with amazing openers to boot, are extremely sought after).”

Since then, Ticketmaster has officially released a new statement on Twitter in which they announced that in order to diminish those aforementioned technical difficulties, Verified Fan Presales for West Coast shows would be postponed to 3 pm PT, and all Capital One presale tickets delayed until Wednesday, November 16 at 2 pm local venue time.

This is the latest update from Ticketmaster, released earlier today on Twitter:

“A few updates on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour onsale:

There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight – queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.

West Coast onsales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior.

The Capital One onsale is being rescheduled to tomorrow at 2 p.m. local venue time.

All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time.

Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

Here is the official tweet from Ticketmaster.

Here is another tweet explicitly detailing the frustration and woe felt by Taylor Swift fans this morning as a result of these technical difficulties.

taylor swift eras tour ticketmaster experience starter pack pic.twitter.com/2WvTsE5Knr — miranda ! (@mirandimoo) November 15, 2022

Taylor Swift has also added 17 more shows to her 2023 stadium tour in response to high demand.

In other news, the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were also revealed today, in which Taylor Swift has been nominated in three different categories.