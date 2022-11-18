NOFX’s Fat Mike Announces New Musical Collective Codefendants, Share Two Music Videos “Suicide By Pigs” & “Abscessed”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 18th, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Fat Mike and genre fluid musical collective Codefendants have released a music video for Suicide by Pigs and Abscessed. The two music videos tell a story and are part of a cinematic pentalogy. To watch the music videos steam below.

Suicide by Pigs is a very intriguing music video. The song starts off by saying, “I’ve considered suicide by police.” Telling the viewer who the “pigs” are. A middle-aged woman is laying on the floor with blood coming out of her, you can tell she has been shot. Then the story flashbacks.

There is a child in grade school, she doesn’t seem to be anyone’s favorite, even the teacher does not like her. She puts gum in a child’s hair and ends up in detention, the next day she sees her teacher high-five someone for getting a good grade. She gets excited to see him walk up to her, her expression changes quickly as he puts a F in front of her.

She plans revenge and frames her teacher for Sexual Assault, years go by, and she is into drugs. It seems as though she has a problem with the drug dealer, so she calls the cops on him. As soon as he is arrest, she goes back and takes whatever she wants.

Next scene shows her looking for jobs and sees that law enforcement is looking for female police officers. She smiles and scene jumps to the woman in the beginning running.

The video ends the way it started; the middle-aged woman is laying on the floor with blood pouring. She was shot by a cop.

Abscessed starts off showing the many reports of deaths from fentanyl overdose. It shows the drug dealers, making the drug and handing them out. We follow the cop from the previous episode home, she walks in and sees her husband cheating with a woman of the night pouring fentanyl on her breast.

She gets visibly upset and finds the drug dealers, arrest them then lets them go right away. Confused they leave and continue doing the same activates as always.

The video shows many people dying because of the drug, the police officer comes home and gives her husband some as well, he falls and dies. She leaves with a smile on her face and arrests the drug dealers. Towards the end of the video, it is revealed that she is the one that cause all those deaths to happen because of a mysterious powder she added.

