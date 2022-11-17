The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke Appear on First New Song Together in 35 Years on Blitz Vega’s “Strong Forever”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com The Smiths’s band members Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke will be collaborating together on Blitz Vega’s song “Strong Forever.” This is a special moment because it will be Marr’s and Rourke’s first song together in 35 years. “Strong Forever” is produced by DJ Z-Trip which features Marr on guitar.

“Strong Forever” has been recorded in the studio since January 2020 and at first the song featured vocals by then-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan but when Meighan admitted to the band he had committing domestic assault, and left Kasabian, Nav Blaggers replaced Kasabian by performing the vocals on the track.

Rourke released a statement regarding how wonderful it was for him to be working with Marr on “Strong Forever.”

“I wanted exactly what Johnny does. He has a very distinctive sound, and that’s what he did. We love what he brought to the track. We’ve remained friends, we’ve known each other since we were 13 years old. He’s my oldest and dearest friend and I feel our friendship gets stronger as time passes.” said Rourke