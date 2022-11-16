Royksopp Debut Dynamic New Single “Stay Awhile” Featuring Susanne Sundfor

Home News Federico Cardenas November 16th, 2022 - 8:18 PM

The Norwegian Electronic group Royksopp has shared a brand new single titled “Stay While,” featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter Susanne Sundfor. This latest offering, comes off of the duo’s upcoming album, Profound Mysteries III, the final installment of the band’s Profound Mysteries Trilogy. The new album is set to drop on November 18.

This latest six-minute track acts as yet another reminder of Royksopp’s ability to create masterful, stunning ambient electronic tracks. While employing the tasteful use of slow house beats, the track puts gorgeous synths and the vocal duo of Svein Berge and Susanne Sundfor at the forefront.

Citing Depeche Mode as their primary influence for the track, the fusion of Berge’s reverberated vocals and the surrounding soundscape offers a sound highly reminiscent of the legendary synth-pop band’s work. Sundfor offers an equally powerful vocal performance, gradually building in intensity and passion, before being joined for a duet as Sundfor and Berge sing the track’s chorus.

Speaking on the meaning of the track, the band explains that “Stay Awhile’ deals with solitude, longing and the basic human need for intimacy.” Watch the official visualizer for “Stay Awhile” via YouTube below.

2022 has been a great year for fans of Royksopp, as the duo spoils fans by releasing their entire Profound Mysteries trilogy within a year’s time. The first installment of Profound Mysteries was dropped in April 2022, quickly followed up by Profound Mysteries II in September. Profound Mysteries III is available for pre-order here.