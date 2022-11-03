Roadburn Festival 2023 Announces Lineup Featuring Deafheaven, Show Me the Body, the Soft Moon and More

Home News Karan Singh November 3rd, 2022 - 1:36 PM

The Netherlands’ Roadburn Festival has become a staple of the heavy metal universe over the twenty-plus years since its debut. the lineup for next years event has now been announced and it’s not to be taken lightly.

The 2023 Roadburn Festival will take place from April 20–23 in Tilburg. Unlike most years, it will not have any special guest curators this time round, but the bill stands strong by itself regardless. For example, Deafheaven will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Sunbather by playing the album in its entirety, and then play another set devoted to their most recent full-length release, Infinite Granite. Former Made Out Of Babies/Battle Of Mice leader Julie Christmas will a play solo set, as will 16 Horsepower/Wovenhand leader David Eugene Edwards. Additionally, Wolves in the Throne Room will do a special exclusive set that they’re calling Shadow Moon Kingdom.

The lineup also features some of the biggest and most influential names in heavy metal today: Chat Pile, Show Me The Body, Brutus, BIG|BRAVE, the Soft Moon, Candy, KEN mode, Burst, Norna and the live debut of Giles Corey. A number of these artists will be performing entire albums. More details on the festival will follow soon. (Stereogum)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva