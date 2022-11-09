Snail Mail Announces February 2023 Valentine Fest Featuring Surprise Guests

Home News Federico Cardenas November 9th, 2022 - 8:58 PM

The indie rock singer-songwriter Snail Mail has announced a new residency in her home city of Baltimore, Maryland. The residency, entitled Snail Mail’s Valentine Fest, will feature five nights of music from the artist lasting from February 5 to February 10, 2023, taking place at Baltimore’s Ottobar. Each night will also see music from a surprise guest, yet to be identified.

Speaking on the upcoming fest, Snail Mail says: “I am so excited to announce a special series of shows in Baltimore next year. It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait 🙂 I’ll see you at the Ottobar :)” Tickets for the event will be made available on November 11 here.

Valentine Fest was originally planned for February of 2022, but ended up being postponed along with her Winter 2021 Tour due to Snail Mail needing surgery on her vocal folds. The festival intended to celebrate the musician’s 2021 sophomore album, Valentine. The project earned the artist a #1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, as well as an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Snail Mail has recently teamed up with Mac DeMarco to drop the collaborative track “A Cuckhold’s Refrain – Peppermint Patty.”