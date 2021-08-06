Fake Names Suprise-Releases New Self-Titled EP

Home News Dylan Clark August 6th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

Punk rock supergroup Fake Names have surprise-released a new self-titled EP consisting of three brand-new tracks. This release offers a glimpse into the material the band has been working on since they released their self-titled full-length album last year.

The EP consists of the songs “It Will Take A Lifetime,” “Running” and “Cuts You Down,” all of which bring forth the punchy, clean, and catchy punk-rock sound the band is known for. Vocalist Dennis Lyxzén described the meaning of “Running” as the contradiction of “the love of music and living a life on the margins of pop-culture and making that your own.” Lyxzén further explained, “Growing up as a restless soul and outsider, few things defined and saved me as much as music did. Specifically, punk and hardcore. It explained alienation and my constant need to go against the herd and to break free from expectations and paths not chosen by myself. The inherent paradox of my life is of course my innate love for all things punk and my constant need to move and grow and change and try new things. Something that punk not always embodies”

“I love the EP format,” said guitarist/vocalist Brian Baker when talking about the decision to release the songs in the form of an EP. “So many of my favorite bands growing up (Damned, Clash, Black Flag to name a few) issued EPs between albums, and they were always special to me. They came in all shapes and sizes, and they were comprised of songs that were available nowhere else. Sometimes these records teased the style and sonics of a bands’ forthcoming full length, sometimes they were complete departures that sounded like different bands entirely! In all cases they were records that made me feel closer to the bands, giving me a window into what was coming next or what they did when no one was looking. The Fake Names EP was recorded in this spirit.“

Fake Names consists of Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Lyxzén (Refused, International Noise Conspiracy, INVSN), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish) and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside). The band formed in 2016 when elementary school friends Baker and Hampton met up and played together to see “if anything sticks out.” The duo ended up writing four songs that day. They continued the collaboration and eventually added Temple (a fellow elementary school friend) and Lyxzén, and released their debut in 2020.

Fake Names EP is available now digitally.

Fake Names EP Tracklist: