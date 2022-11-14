mxdwn Music

Regina Spektor Reschedules 2023 Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19

November 14th, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

2022 has not been friendly toward artist Regina Spektor because she has recently called off several of her of 2022 tour dates when testing positive for COVID-19. Despite the setback Spektor has announced the rescheduled shows for March 2023.

Regina Spektor Tour Dates

3/01 Ithaca, NY – State Theater

3/02 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

3/03 Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

3/05 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03/07 Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

3/08 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

3/11 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

3/13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

3/15 Washington, D.C. – Warner Theater

3/16 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theater

3/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

