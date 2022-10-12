Regina Spektor Cancels 2022 Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Home News Karan Singh October 12th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Russian American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has canceled the remainder of her 2022 tour dates after testing positive for the coronavirus. In a detailed social media post, the artist explained that she has lost her voice and that she has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” She embarked on a tour to support her recent album, Home, Before and After, and had only ten dates left on her itinerary.

Before her first performance in Chicago on Sunday, she played requested members of the audience to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus and the cancellation of future shows. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough.

Home, Before and After was released earlier this year in June and included “Loveology,” an unrecorded fan-favorite that used to be a staple of her concerts. In August, Spektor reissued her debut album, 11:11, bundled with a series of live recordings from her formative years in New York.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz